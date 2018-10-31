County fair ready for 2019

DEL MAR — Next summer, the 2019 San Diego County Fair will invite guests to skip down the yellow brick road, inspired by L. Frank Baum’s classic tale, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Next year, the fair will open at 4 p.m. May 31st and run through July 4, 2019 (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in June). Deputy General Manager of Fairtime Operations, Katie Mueller, said, “The fair’s theme is quite special to San Diegans, because Oz author L. Frank Baum is thought to have found inspiration for at least three of his 14 Oz books during his extended stays in Coronado. Though most people know Oz only through the famous movie, the fair has chosen to bring the books to life, including a few differences that will be a surprise to most. For instance, Dorothy’s famous slippers are silver, not ruby.”

You and your Munchkins will be excited to come to the fair every day. The “Best Pass Ever,” the fair’s season pass, allows visitors unlimited admission to all 27 days of the 2019 San Diego County Fair for only $30 and is now on sale.

The “Passport to Savings” coupon book is also back, and it can be purchased in advance for $4 (after the start of the fair, the price will be $5.) Save even more with the “Best Pass Ever” and “Passport to Savings” combo package, available for $32 through April 30, 2019.

The Best Pass Ever season pass and Passport to Savings coupon book are available for purchase online at sdfair.com.

The lineup for the Toyota Summer Concert Series will feature 27 nights of entertainment on the Corona Grandstand Stage. Tickets for the first eight shows are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. All tickets purchased online include admission to the San Diego County Fair. Tickets can also be purchased at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ O’Brien Gate Box office starting on March 12, 2019.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted, and include:

Visit sdfair.com for ticket prices and more information.