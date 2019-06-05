Country Friends ready annual Art of Fashion showcase

Below, from left, Art of Fashion (AOF) Co-Chair Erika Fetter, with 2019 Honoree Andrea Naversen, join Country Friends President Suzanne Newman, and Art of Fashion Co-Chair Elaine Kaminski Becerra, to announce the international designers and luxury retailers to be showcased Sept. 12 when TCF presents the 2019 AOF in partnership with South Coast Plaza. For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, contact The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org.

Photo by Jody Pinchin

RANCHO SANTA FE — Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, Max Mara, Versace, and Saks Fifth Avenue are among the leading international designers and luxury retailers showcased on Sept. 12 when The Country Friends (TCF) presents the 2019 Art of Fashion (AOF) in partnership with South Coast Plaza. The runway show also includes the latest looks from the fall-winter collections of Bally, Escada, Moncler and Tory Burch.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe again serves as the historic venue for this annual fall fete, dedicated to fashion and fundraising. The event, co-chaired by Elaine Kaminski Becerra and Erika Fetter, honors Andrea Naversen, the veteran journalist, community leader and philanthropist.

Since its founding in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $14 million to those in need with special emphasis on women, children, the elderly, the military and disabled.

AOF Patrons, established in tribute to TCF and AOF’s honoree, this year include Lisa Alvarez, Amber Anderson, Joy Bancroft, Marci and John Cavanaugh, Terri and Charlie Chivetta, Ellise Coit, Marjan Daneshmand, Darlene Davies, Mary Drake, Arlene Esgate, Dana Falk, Lee Goldberg, Christine Handley of Casa Aldea, Lorraine Hennessy, Yvette Letourneau, Jackie Lewis, Genta Luddy, Connie McNally, Patricia Mogul, Dr. Douglas and Jane Naversen, Suzanne Newman, Mia Park, Kim Quinn, Jeannie Ranglas, Esther Rodriguez, Dr. Jeffry and Sandra Schafer, Bob Stefanko, Diane Stocker, Deena Von Yokes, and Suzy Westphal.

The centerpiece of the event is the Art of Fashion runway show beneath a vast open-air tent, showcasing the latest collections from South Coast Plaza’s premier international designers. After the show, guests gather on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn for luncheon, a live auction and opportunity drawing. The Art of Fashion concludes with “Sip, Shop and Support,” the chance to continue boutique shopping. Spa Girl Cocktails will serve all-natural martinis.

The 2019 Art of Fashion Committee includes: Amber Anderson, Roberta Arzola, Elaine Becerra Kaminski, Sage Billick, Maggie Bobileff, Christine Byrne, Chris Carlisle, Marci Cavanaugh, Angeline Chambliss, Kathleen Connor, Deb Cross, Nicole D’Andrea, Chris Epstein, Myrna Everett, Erika Fetter, Rebecca Franks, Lisa Greer, Kelly Griffin, Cindy Grossman, Lorraine Hennessy, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Kimberly Lee, Yvette Letourneau, Christina Macone-Greene, Kristina McGovern, Suzy Nalbandian, Andrea Naversen, Suzanne Newman, Virginia Orchard, Jen Pacella, Mia S. Park, Valerie Parker, Amber Persia-Hodges, Kim Quinn, Esther Rodriguez, Linda Royster-Cook, Cheri Salyers, Terri Salyers-Chivetta, Rhonda Savel, JoLynn Shapiro, Jaime Smart, Fariba Vafaee, Deena Von Yokes, Jean Waters, Suzy Westphal, Laura White, Bonnie Wright and Amber Yoo.

For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, please contact: The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org.