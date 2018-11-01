Council approves Bub Williamson Park design contract

Upgrades to Bub Williamson Park are one step closer since City Council voted unanimously Oct. 9 to contract ASRLA, Inc. for its park design and engineering services. Before council members cast their votes, Councilwoman Amanda Rigby thanked both the community and staff for all their hard work. She also noted the several meetings which took place within the community as well as City Council meetings to work on the future Bub Williamson Park.

“I just wanted to say I’m very excited that we’re here tonight because tonight is to vote on and approve the design and engineering firm, ASRLA,” Rigby said.

While the conceptual design has already been voted on, Rigby shared that the community will continue to have an open line of communication in the process.

According to Tony Winney, the assistant to the Vista City Manager, the approved work plan for Bub Williamson Park consists of 11 amenities. Some of these include restroom remodels, enhancements in security, a new playground for children, and new furnishings such as benches, tables and water fountains. New turf areas will be created as well as shade structures and areas for picnicking.

The redesign of Bub Williamson Park was enhanced by community involvement. Winney said that the city held two public workshops in November 2017 to solicit feedback from the public on desired improvements.

“At the Dec. 12, 2017, City Council meeting, the City Council reviewed the programming priorities received from the public and provided direction to staff on the programming priorities for the park,” he said. “The third public workshop was held Feb. 22, 2018, to review possible conceptual designs based upon feedback received from the public during the first two workshops.”

Winney said the city held many meetings with the Parks and Recreation Commission and City Council to gather feedback on the design.

“We made a number of positive changes to the project plans along the way as result of the feedback we received from the community,” he said. “I think the neighborhood is excited to see the investment in their park, which will also serve students attending the adjacent Grapevine Elementary School.”

City Council adopted the final conceptual design plan for Bub Williamson Park on May 8. Winney said the project team will now complete the design and engineering plans for the park.

“City staff will share the plans once 60 percent complete with the public online and at the Parks & Recreation Commission and will then return to the City Council with the final design package and revised budget for review in early 2019,” he said. “The city will then solicit bids for construction of the project in spring 2019.”

Renovations are expected to begin in the fall of 2019.

Winney explained that one of the City Council’s top priorities for the next two years is to build new parks and improve existing parks throughout the community.

“Bub Williamson Park is one of the city’s older parks, constructed in the 1980s, and is in need of enhancements,” he said. “We are also currently working on designs for a new pocket park, Pala Vista Park, which will be located at the corner of Civic Center Drive and Pala Vista Drive. Design for Pala Vista Park will be completed by summer 2019. Together, the city will be investing significant resources in these two park projects to help improve residents’ access to recreational opportunities in Vista.”

For more information on the Bub Williamson Park and Pala Vista Park projects, visit www.cityofvista.com.