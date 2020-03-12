Construction dates set for San Marcos’ Creek District project

SAN MARCOS — Construction for the 214-acre Creek District project in San Marcos will begin either later this month or in April, and will take an estimated two years to complete.

The $104 million project is headed by 4Leaf Construction Management and would look to add 1.5 miles of restored and preserved creek habitat, a new community park, the widening of Discovery Street to four lanes with additional sidewalks, bike facilities, and a bike lane, as well as the relocation of SDG&E utilities in the project area.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is the new park, nature trails and scenic overlooks that will be built to give the community a chance to enjoy the creek in a way we haven’t been able to do before,” Robin Rockey, San Marcos communications manager, said through email.

The project will also address the frequent flooding at Bent Avenue and Via Vera Cruz that has recently left Bent Avenue closed on March 10 due to last week’s downpour. Rockey highlighted that the project will look to build two new bridges (Bent Avenue and Via Vera Cruz), including raised roadways to reduce flooding and enhance safety.

Initial construction will close Bent Avenue for road improvements and bridge construction as well as preparing Discovery Street for the four-lane widening and an adjacent levee. Non-native plants will also be cleared in the creek bed.

San Marcos residents can receive traffic alerts during the construction of the project by texting the keyword SMCreek to 484848.

A hotline is also available for additional project information at 877-SMCREEK.