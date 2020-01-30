Community speaks out at Measure G forum

DEL MAR — Del Mar residents debated the controversial Measure G during a forum at City Hall on Jan. 23.

The forum was hosted by the Del Mar Foundation and moderated by North County’s League of Women Voters Chapter. The questions that were asked were submitted from the attending audience.

Measure G is a zoning measure that will change the current residential zoning of the North Bluff to commercial zoning.

If Measure G passes, the Marisol Project will work to develop the 320,000 square feet into 22 low-income housing units, 31 villas, four houses without impeded ocean views and a 65-room hotel.

If Measure G does not pass, the developers will move forward with the residential zoning and build gated homes.

The revenue projection for the city of Del Mar if the Marisol Project materializes is $4.2 million.

Del Mar resident and speaker in favor of Measure G, Judd Halenza, said voting yes is a great opportunity for the city to receive something from the development of the North Bluff.

“Do you want something or nothing?” Halenza asked.

Although many in the community view the projected revenue as a great opportunity for Del Mar, others fear it would increase traffic levels and take away from the aesthetics of Del Mar.

Deputy Mayor Terry Gaasterland, who spoke against Measure G, said approving the rezoning would take away from the city Del Mar aspires to be.

“We are trying to be that quaint, quiet city,” Gaasterland said.

Throughout the forum the audience members nodded and/or shook their heads as the residents went back and forth answering the questions about traffic, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), erosion, traffic, Tolloperate-transfer (TOT), etc.

Many residents asked questions regarding whether the Specific Plan would be subjected to the CEQA.

Del Mar resident Bud Emerson, who spoke in favor of Measure G, said that the initiative itself is not subject to CEQA; however, any project that developed as a result of the initiative would be subject to CEQA.

Speaker against Measure G and Del Mar resident Claire McGreal said that she hoped Emerson was correct, but she wasn’t willing to welcome the opportunity for a project to potentially not be subject to CEQA.

“If this passes, I sincerely hope you are right, but I am not willing to take that risk,” McGreal said.

The vote for Measure G will take place on March 3. The last day to register to vote is Feb. 18.