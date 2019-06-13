Community encourages seniors to have it all

ESCONDIDO — The phrase “the golden years” brings to mind images of relaxation — a chapter in life free of stress for seniors when they can fully enjoy all that life has to offer. However, for many, those years are anything but golden.

The isolation many seniors experience can lead to physical and emotional health issues. One local senior living community, Cypress Court, has distinguished itself as being a place where seniors with varying needs can truly live those years as they are meant to be lived.

“We offer exceptional independent living, as well as personalized assisted living,” Executive Director Donna Daniel-Herr said. “We are especially proud of our ability to allow people to age gracefully, with dignity and independence, even if they require different levels of attention.

With couples, this alleviates a lot of stress and isolation that goes hand-in-hand with the caregiver role, as they get support to be able to remain together as they have transitioning needs.”

One main concern for seniors is the idea that there is a loss of freedom that can come with moving to a senior community. The staff at Cypress Court works with each resident to ensure that they have a level of independence that works for them.

With on-site licensed care services and all-day dining as well as scheduled transportation and check-ins, residents are able to stay on campus for anything they need, as well as continue to be a part of their greater community if they choose. This allows residents more liberty to enjoy themselves, without the hassles of vacuuming the house, getting the roof repaired, or the leaky sink fixed — it’s all now taken care of.

The Cypress Club Restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with delicious meals that can accommodate dietary needs such as gluten-free or heart healthy diets. “We have expansive offerings, and our chef designs dishes that support not just overall health but brain health as well,” Daniel-Herr said.

The Horizons Wellness program is just one of the ways Cypress Court encourages building relationships through engagement and support with cognitive changes.

“Studies have shown that typically seniors live longer, healthier, and happier lives when they move into a retirement community, much of this is related to the social interaction intrinsic to the setting of independent and assisted living,” Catt Babinski, Sales Director said. “We offer activity-based programs to help our residents stay engaged and active, while having an absolute blast!”

At 3 p.m. June 25, Cypress Court will host a guest speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association of San Diego for an informative session on lifestyle choices that can help maintain your brain and body health as you age. The event is open to the public and will educate about research in the areas of diet, proper nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, social engagement, and hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. “We also welcome our guests to stay for dinner afterwards,” Babinski said. “All attendees will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win fabulous prizes!”

Cypress Court of Escondido is located at 1255 North Broadway. For more information on the upcoming presentation on Healthy Living Brain and Body by the Alzheimer’s Association, call (760) 747-1940 or visit www.LifeatCypressCourt.com. RSVP by June 19 as space is limited.