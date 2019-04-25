Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe sets lineup for 20th season

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe promises a terrific lineup of entertainment, as it kicks off its 20th season in North County San Diego this year.

The all-volunteer, nonprofit organization hosts four concerts each season beginning in the fall. Each concert includes an appetizer buffet, coffee and dessert at intermission, and a wine bar.

The season begins Sept. 13 with Ben Gulley, an American operatic tenor, and The Mark Lowrey Trio.

Oct. 25 features the vocal trio Shades of Bublé. Celebrating the continuing career of artist Michael Bublé, this three-man tribute performs his catalog with three-part harmony. This act honors — but doesn’t imitate — the style of Bublé.

Jan. 24, 2020 presents The Shaun Johnson Experience, an evolution of big band music.

The Celtic Angels and The Celtic Knight Dancers bring a 14-member production to celebrate their Irish heritage through dance, music and song on March 27.

All concerts are held at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe, 6225 Paseo Delicias.

The four concert series costs $200 per person if purchased by May 31 or $225 per person beginning June 1. Individual tickets for each concert are $75 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13 to 18. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

More information including performer videos, ticket prices, and donor/sponsor levels are available at ccrsf.org. Tickets can be purchased through the website or by mail to P.O. Box 2781, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.