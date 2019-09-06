Community college teams hit the field

OCEANSIDE — MiraCosta College is kicking off the start of sports season with Spirit Week Sept. 16 through Sept. 20, with a variety of events and anticipation of a new sports facility.

These include on-campus games including men’s soccer match at 4 p.m. Sept. 19, on the Upper Field at the Oceanside Campus at 1 Barnard Drive against Antelope Valley College, a women’s soccer match, at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 on the Upper Field at the Oceanside Campus against Southwestern College, and a women’s volleyball match at 6 p.m. Sept. 18, at the Oceanside Campus gymnasium against Imperial Valley College. Pie-eating contests, opportunity drawings and more will be held before and during the matches.

The women’s soccer team finished the 2018 season on a positive note, capturing third place by posting a 3–1–1 record in its last five games. The women’s volleyball team had a 22–4 record, and the men’s soccer team twice last year beat eventual conference champion San Bernardino Valley College.

“Both soccer programs continued to get better during the year, and this year’s men’s soccer team has among the deepest and most talented rosters we’ve had in the eight years that Coach (Frank) Zimmerman has been here,” said Conahan, noting three Spartans earned All-PCAC Conference honors.

This is the last season the men’s and women’s programs will be playing on the Upper Field. Construction began in July on a new soccer field, a new track, and a 2,100 square foot field house for team rooms, offices, restrooms and storage. The $9.85 million project, which is expected to be completed in August 2020, is funded through MiraCosta College’s capital improvement program using funds from Measure MM.

About the same time the new athletic fields are completed, construction is set to begin on a new gymnasium and Wellness Center. Completion of that project is expected to come in the summer 2022.

Besides providing a new home for the college’s volleyball program, the new gym will house the women’s basketball team, led by former WNBA assistant coach Laurie Byrd, and the men’s basketball team, which is led by Coach Ryan Frazer.