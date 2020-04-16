Commentary: Coronavirus and homelessness in San Diego County

San Diego maintains the fourth largest homeless population in all of the United States.

When people envision a homeless person, they often conceptualize an individual who is dirty, disheveled, not all there, scary.

Albeit there are some homeless individuals who may fit this picture, for the most part, that’s a misconception.

In truth, there is no singular description that fits the bill and more often than not, a homeless person blends into the common middle class.

For many of us, particularly within the middle class, homelessness became a possible reality.

As of last week, 6.6 million people filed for unemployment in the United States due to layoffs and furloughs.

“[The coronavirus] exposed the tenuousness of an art that cannot be sustained,” John Van Cleef, CEO of Community Resource Center, explained. The concerns surrounding homelessness and the economic stresses we were all facing needed to be addressed.

Unfortunately, it took a terrifying pandemic to expose flaws in societal infrastructures.

The coronavirus crisis did expose fatal weaknesses in healthcare systems and lit a fire to do more for our homeless population but more than that, the situation brought to the surface another underlying crisis that could no longer be ignored: life was unaffordable, untenable and uncertain overall.

“Middle class people are going to feel [the economic effects of the pandemic] real quickly,” Van Cleef commented. Amidst the swell of the coronavirus outbreak, many found themselves now a part of a population that largely goes unrecognized–the invisible homeless–people who maintain jobs but rely on the good will of friends who offer them a couch to crash on or the comfort of their cars; service industry workers who live paycheck to paycheck and those laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak are also among this category.

One recent development is the safe parking lot, an area where those living out of their cars can safely park at night.

Earlier this year, the city of Encinitas opened up its own safe parking lot, the first in North County, behind the Leichtag Foundation farming property. Of course, this establishment did not come without pushback from the community first.

“A lot of people who live in our communities are fully leveraged and they know they’re living one paycheck away from financial disaster,” Van Cleef pointed out. In areas such as Encinitas, many within that community are so opposed to ideas like safe parking because they do not want to be faced with the reality that they could be living out of their cars in no time. Self-reflection is particularly frightening during a time that feels like we are living in a bad dream.

During this current health critical point, Van Cleef, CRC and others are working overtime in “a concentrated effort to ensure we are looking after the homeless and protecting them from the coronavirus crisis.”

One solution offered is hotels for the unsheltered who are asymptomatic. Those who are symptomatic are offered separate hotels.

Recent details show around 300 high-risk homeless individuals have been placed into established hotel rooms.

The CRC and Interfaith Community Services, Regional Task Force on the Homeless, San Diego Health Department, San Diego County and others have joined forces to navigate protection for the unprotected through this time.

Van Cleef pointed out a third area of concentration, the need for rapid rehousing for those escaping domestic abuse, another leading indicator for the homeless population. With the new stay at home orders, abusers are now more stressed and the abused more isolated.

Since the upsurge of coronavirus cases, CRC faced an increase in domestic abuse calls, something he said the organization sadly anticipated. The CRC wants to make sure individuals in this predicament know there are resources out there available and ways out of the abuse, even during a pandemic.

If you find yourself in a situation where you do need support, CRC, Interfaith Community Services and other organizations offer a plethora of options for aid.

More information about Van Cleef and CRC can be found at crcncc.org/mission-history; Greg Anglea is the CEO of ICS, more information about him can be found at interfaithservices.org/our-team.

Cori Wilbur is a

freelance writer.