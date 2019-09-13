92.03 F
Encinitas

Community

Comfy new place for cats and coffee

by staff036

At Rancho Coastal Humane Society, they often say “Do good things for the right reasons.” That’s what happened when we joined paws with Petco Foundation, Merrick Pet Care, Blue Buffalo, Catification expert Jackson Galaxy, and Hauspanther designer Kate Benjamin to create the Catio Cat Cafe. It’s not a restaurant, but guests are welcome to bring their coffee and relax in the new Catio with cats available for adoption from RCHS. September is Happy, Healthy Cat Month and RCHS has an adoption incentive for people who donate dry cat food during the month.

Related posts

Park fee study moves forward, revenue increasing ideas nixed

Aaron Burgin

Coffee with a Cop a success in Encinitas

Aaron Burgin

San Dieguito appoints new superintendent, approves retroactive pay raise

Carey Blakely

Voices rising as one at San Diego North Coast Singers

Carey Blakely

Encinitas Chamber CEO, wife, to step down

Aaron Burgin

Councilman’s attempt to stop district elections process fails

Aaron Burgin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.