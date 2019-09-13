Comfy new place for cats and coffee

At Rancho Coastal Humane Society, they often say “Do good things for the right reasons.” That’s what happened when we joined paws with Petco Foundation, Merrick Pet Care, Blue Buffalo, Catification expert Jackson Galaxy, and Hauspanther designer Kate Benjamin to create the Catio Cat Cafe. It’s not a restaurant, but guests are welcome to bring their coffee and relax in the new Catio with cats available for adoption from RCHS. September is Happy, Healthy Cat Month and RCHS has an adoption incentive for people who donate dry cat food during the month.