Comedy Night raises $15,000 for United Cerebral Palsy

The third annual Comedy Night on April 28 not only provided laughs from top comics, but it also raised $15,000 for United Cerebral Palsy Association of San Diego County. Comedians for the evening at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe were Steve Kelley, Greg Otto and Allan Havey. Russ T. Nailz was once again the evening’s emcee.

A total of 150 guests took part in the evening. Nailz, a Fairbanks Ranch resident, worked for United Cerebral Palsy Association for nearly 30 years as host and emcee for their galas and golf tournaments.

“We go back many years,” Nailz said. “I just love the Carucci brothers.”

David Carucci serves as the executive director of the United Cerebral Palsy Association of San Diego County whereas his brother, Marc, is the director of fund development.

According to Marc Carucci, there was lots of laughter and fun.

“The people that attended were very much in a giving spirit,” Marc Carucci said. “On behalf of UCP, I’d like to thank Russ T. Nailz, Nina Detrow and Michele Surrell of the Fairbanks Ranch CC for making this happen.”

Nailz championed the event and, in fact, came up with the idea. What attracted Nailz to the organization was that the money raised in San Diego goes to support San Diegans.

“I always try to help in any way that I think I can do my best work, and that’s anywhere from auctioneering, emcee and standup comedy,” Nailz said.

According to Nailz, the Annual Comedy Night at Fairbanks Ranch is one of the best shows he has been involved with as a comedian for 30 years.

“We had three top-flight standup comedians,” Nailz joked. “That’s why I’m not doing any standup. Allan, Greg, and Steve — each one of them can be a standalone headliner for a comedy club. In fact, they were when I was working at comedy clubs in the early 1980s.”

Nailz pointed how accommodating the team at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club was in preparations for the fundraiser regarding a great dinner, fantastic venue and top-notch service.

Nailz called on friends in the entertainment biz for lighting, sound and staging. They also had a brick wall staging backdrop.

“That brick wall gives a comedy club feel which makes a lot of people over 40 remember the days of the Comedy Store in La Jolla or The Improv in Pacific Beach,” Nailz said. “There were only two comedy clubs in town back then.”

In addition to some comic relief, guests also had the opportunity to bid on silent and live auction items.

According to David Carucci, United Cerebral Palsy Association of San Diego was founded in 1958 by parents of children with cerebral palsy.

“Since that time, we have served the San Diego community with a variety of programs and services for 60 years,” David Carucci said. “The mission of United Cerebral Palsy Association of San Diego County is to advance the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people affected by cerebral palsy and other disabilities.”

Carucci explained that United Cerebral Palsy Association of San Diego exists to provide services, information, advocacy and support to people with disabilities of all ages and their families.

“We are a focal point for information on cerebral palsy and related services at a local level,” he said. “We are also an affiliate of our national organization, UCPA, Inc., located in Washington, D.C.”

David Carucci said proceeds from the event will be put to work immediately to help fund vital program services offered by United Cerebral Palsy Association to persons with cerebral palsy and other disabilities and their families.

To learn more about United Cerebral Palsy Association of San Diego, visit http://ucpsd.org.