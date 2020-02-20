Coastal Commission granted authority over STRs in Del Mar

DEL MAR — The California Coastal Commission won its short-term rental (STR) lawsuit against the city of Del Mar during a motion hearing on Feb. 6.

The ruling was ordered by San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil, who granted the Coastal Commission authority over STRs preventing the city from making restrictions regarding temporary housing.

The conflict between the Coastal Commission and the city of Del Mar arose in April 2017, when the council had adopted an ordinance that regulated vacation rentals. The ordinance resulted in a zoning change and amendment to the land-use plan under the local coastal program and requires approval from the commission.

The California Coastal Commission holds authority over the entire California coast and works to preserve the coast by regulating environmentally sustainable development according to its website.

The ordinance submitted for review restricted STRs to a seven-day stay minimum and a maximum of 28-days.

The commission reviewed the ordinance in June 2018, rejecting it for being too restrictive according to a previous The Coast News article. It instead approved rentals less than 30 days for a minimum of three consecutive days and a maximum of 100 days annually.

The City Council followed this decision with a 3-2 vote to file a Writ of Mandate, a court order asking to correct previous actions, against the Coastal Commission in July 2018, which asked the courts to define the commission’s jurisdiction over interim housing in their residential areas.

The Coastal Commission met this action with a Motion to Dismiss in which California Deputy Attorney General Hayley Patterson said that Del Mar must create a new ordinance alternative to the one it submitted in 2017.

“Del Mar must start all over again from the beginning,” Patterson said. “Del Mar must set aside its 2017 ordinance due to CEQA and the court’s rejection of Del Mar’s ‘permissive code’ arguments that STRs were never permitted.”

The court found that in 2010, the Del Mar Planning Commission voted 5-0 that STRs are coherent with its community plan and that they have been a part of the community plan without regulation agreed upon by the Del Mar Community Plan Land Use Subcommittee in 1974.

Other evidence that influenced the court’s decision included the discovery that STRs predate Del Mar becoming a city in July of 1959. Additionally, it was found by the court that STRs in the Residential Commercial zone would result in environmental impacts that would also place the project under CEQA.

Del Mar Mayor Ellie Haviland sent out an email on Feb. 17 to clarify where the city stands.

Haviland said that the Community Plan has never allowed for STRs in Del Mar’s residential zones; however, its 28-7 ordinance was to allow flexibility in this area with no intentions of banning STRs.

“What everyone, pro or con STRs, wanted was a clear ruling,” Haviland said in the email. “The City Council concluded its 28-7 program was right for our town … Del Mar does not ban STRs.”

Haviland also said in the email that the lawsuit against the Coastal Commission was dismissed because “the time clock ran out.” She concluded the email by saying that these are important issues in the community.

“Please stay engaged on this issue that has such an impact on our quality of life and our property values,” Haviland said.

In the case of The City of Del Mar vs. The California Coastal Commission, the Minute Order said that the “Coastal Commission is entitled to judgment in its favor” and granted its judicial notice.