City sponsors summer theater camp

CARLSBAD — The city of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office is hosting a new Musical Theatre Camp for ages 12 to 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22 through July 26 at Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Lane. The camp is being led by North Coast Repertory Theatre, the city’s first artist-in-residence.

Musical Theatre Camp will take students from the audition process all the way through a performance. Campers will give a free performance July 26 of “School House Rock, Live Jr.,” based on the 1970s cartoons. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to 30 campers. The camp fee is $150. Enroll at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/carlsbad-ca/catalog.

Now in its 37th season, The Theatre School @ North Coast Repertory Theatre is in Solana Beach. It stages five student productions annually. The Theatre School offers arts instruction and training to local students ages 4 to 21, and provides classes, camps and workshops, operating throughout the year in North County San Diego.

The city of Carlsbad selected North Coast Repertory Theatre as its first artist-in-residency. Creating a guest-artist residency program was one of the top 10 priorities included in the city’s Arts & Culture Master Plan. The Arts & Culture Master Plan presents a vision of new roles for the city and the Cultural Arts Office, leading to the creation of art experiences for everyone. For questions, contact arts@carlsbadca.gov or (760) 602-2090.