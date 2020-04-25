City officials announce Encinitas beaches will reopen on April 27

ENCINITAS — After roughly three weeks of lockdown, the City of Encinitas will reopen its beaches for active recreation beginning at daybreak on Monday, April 27, according to city officials.

The announcement of Phase 1 comes after San Diego County officials made a similar announcement earlier this afternoon, allowing limited public access to beaches countywide.

Under Phase 1, the first of three phases, beaches will be open to swimming, surfing, paddleboarding and kayaking. Boating and group water sports are not yet permitted.

Additionally, residents will be permitted to walk, jog and run on the beach. However, sitting, sunbathing, laying down, or participating in group activities are still prohibited. Piers, boardwalks and parking lots remain closed until further notice.

Mayor Catherine Blakespear confirmed the announcement with The Coast News, noting that residents must operate within the county’s established social distancing procedures.

The City of Encinitas has not yet announced which specific beach access points will be open, however, a decision will be announced sometime before the beaches reopen on April 27, Blakespear said.

Access points unable to accommodate a distance of six feet between beachgoers will remain closed while those with wider entrances, such as Moonlight Beach, will open.

“All San Diego county coastal mayors discussed and agreed upon reopening procedures this week,” Blakespear said. “Restrictions are based upon lifeguard recommendations, to protect public health while also opening the coastal amenities so people can maintain their mental and physical health during this time of COVID-19.”

During Friday’s afternoon press conference, county officials also announced its latest public health order, effective May 1, which requires residents to wear facial coverings in public whenever a person is within six feet of a non-household member.

“We believe there is increased evidence that this is not only helpful… but also going to be a part of life in a new normal,” County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. “Until such time as we have a vaccine or a widely therapeutic drug, there are certain parts of life that are going to change.”