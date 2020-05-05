City of Encinitas launches new COVID-19 website

ENCINITAS — The City of Encinitas has a new COVID-19 website to provide up-to-date information on which recreational facilities are open, available services for seniors, resources for small businesses and a list of which restaurants are “open for business.”
As of May 1, all San Diego County residents are required, until further notice, to wear cloth face coverings in public when within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of their household.
Facial coverings should cover the nose and mouth. Homemade masks, bandanas, scarves, or neck gaiters that can be washed and reused are allowed.
Face coverings must be worn in public settings, such as:
- Waiting in line to go inside a store
- Shopping in a store
- Picking up food at a restaurant
- Going into facilities allowed to stay open
- Working an essential job that interacts with the public
Face coverings are not required to be worn:
- At home
- In the car alone or with members of the same household
- For children under 2 years old, due to the risk of suffocation
- When swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running-provided there is social physical distancing
- When advised by a medical doctor
Residents are still required to stay at home except for essential business and activities and practice social physical distancing of at least 6 feet when out in public.
The revised county health order can be found here.