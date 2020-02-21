City manager honored at final council meeting

DEL MAR — Del Mar City Manager Scott Huth was honored by the City Council at his final meeting on Feb. 3 after serving the community for the last eight years

Huth began working for the City of Del Mar on Jan. 1, 2012, after previously working for the city of Coronado as the director of public services. He announced his plans to retire in June 2019.

At the Feb. 3 meeting Huth said the last eight years have been a positive experience.

“I haven’t regretted one day,” he said. “Del Mar has been very special — very unique community, great group of people, very engaged community.”

Since beginning his job in 2012, Huth has been a constituent in some of Del Mar’s defining accomplishments. These include a portion of the river path trail along the San Dieguito Lagoon, the completion of the award-winning civic center, the lifeguard department headquarters located at 17th street and the implementing of a climate action plan.

Del Mar Mayor Ellie Haviland presented the proclamation from the council, which recognized Huth’s contributions to the city’s accomplishments. She said they were grateful for what Huth has brought to the community over the years.

The city of Del Mar would like to, “express our gratitude and appreciation for Scott,” Haviland said. “For his many contributions to the city and the overall quality of life for the citizens of Del Mar.”

In attendance at Huth’s final meeting were previous council members who were involved in his hiring and have worked with him over the years.

Former Councilman Don Mosier attributed the current success of Del Mar to Huth.

“If you look at where we were eight years ago and where we are now, we have gotten so much accomplished,” Mosier said during public comment. “I think that is a tribute to Scott.”

City Councilman Dave Druker also commented on the changes and success in Del Mar during Huth’s time with Del Mar.

“Del Mar has vastly changed under your leadership,” Druker said. “I really appreciate all the work that you’ve done.”

Huth said during his final speech that Del Mar’s community has become very important to him and he hopes to devote time to Del Mar in the future, possibly volunteering in the community and surfing.

“I really love Del Mar,” Huth said. “I like the community because it is an exceptional community.”