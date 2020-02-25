Cheers! North County: Papa Marce’s closes with shakas and smiles

By the time you read this Carlsbad brewery Papa Marce’s Cerveceria will have officially closed. Their announcement on Facebook cited underfunding, and the loss of their lease in the brewery ignitor near Palomar Airport as reasons for the closure. They spent the weekend inviting their friends and fans to the brewery to share a few last glasses. I took the opportunity to head over with my family to enjoy a Papa Shaka Mexican Lager. Owner and Founder Mark Amador and his team were behind the bar pouring pints.

The vibe was upbeat. Lots of laughter. Lots of smiles, hugs and fist bumps going around. The tasting room space was full. There was a line out the door of fans and regulars coming in to fill growlers, offer condolences, and reminisce. When I had a chance to chat with Mark he was all smiles, and appreciative of all the love. He has plenty of happy memories to take with him from creating Papa Marce’s, but he’s looking toward new opportunities in the industry. His family and the Papa Marce’s team inspires him to keep putting out the positivity the brewery has a reputation for. He grinned from ear to ear when reflecting on all the things they’ve been able to accomplish.

I took my focus back to a table with my own family where we shared our crisp lagers, and an apricot peach kettle sour. Next to us a group played board games. Behind us a family was feasting on Girl Scout cookies. A woman asked if she could get us another beer from the bar when our glasses were almost empty. She didn’t ask because she worked there, but because, “We’re all family here.” One of the few things in business harder than getting open is to have to close something you love. Cheers to Mark and his beer familia to go out with smiles and shakas.

In addition to Papa Marce’s, further south the Melvin Brewing tasting room in East Village, San Diego closed last week Monday. The news spread quickly, and by the time I checked the company website the location had already been scrubbed. Another North County brewery is rumored to be closed, but no official response at this time. Check back next week for more details.

Finally, one of my favorite local beer festivals is this coming weekend. The Mission Valley Craft Beer & Food Festival has traditionally been a very well-run event and is collaborating with Bacon Fest to create an uber fest featuring craft brewers, cideries, spirits distilleries, hard kombucha breweries, 18 different food stands, and of course, bacon. The VIP tickets include early entry, unlimited beverage tasters and food tasters from each eatery. Tickets range from $55 to $120. and can be purchased at www.mvcbf.com.