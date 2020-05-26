Cheers! North County: It’s Not a Drink. It’s an Opportunity.

Fifteen years ago, my wife and I were sitting in Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar in New Orleans. Another gentleman at the bar had the same camera as us, and we started chatting. He was a barber from Chicago and had a passion for music.

He’s become one of our closest friends. A decade ago, my wife and I were having a fairly rousing discussion about the terms used during games of badminton at our local tavern.

A couple of eavesdroppers near us interjected to ask, “Did you just say ‘shuttlecock’?” He was a coffee roaster, and she made homemade soap. Today they both work in the tech field, have a couple of kids, and we still meet up whenever we’re back in the Midwest.

Chance encounters over a drink can be a great way to get to know interesting people. I am still staying home in an effort to minimize the risk of contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus, making those encounters more planned, but I’ve still been able to meet some interesting people and learn their stories over a drink.

This week I shared a beer virtually with Brian Beagle, local custom home builder and host of the Indie Beer Show podcast, where he and his co-hosts each bring beer to try while discussing the ins and outs of the local beer scene.

He also hosts the annual Sore Eye Cup beer awards and a successful food drive every holiday at Society Brewing Company called Sore Eye Sudmas.

He was drinking a LeBron Haze IPA from Pariah Brewing, and I a local classic, Pizza Port’s Chronic Amber.

Brian offered great insights into the struggles facing local businesses, including major changes in the availability of supplies for homebuilders and the financial impact of the pandemic on local breweries.

His passion for all things local was inspiring, and he shared a helpful and comprehensive list from the San Diego Brewers Guild listing which breweries are open, whether they’re serving in-person, takeout or delivery and what their requirements for purchasing beer are.

The list is updated in real-time by your favorite breweries and is easy to navigate. You can find the list right on the front page of sdbeer.com.

I also got to meet Encinitas Deputy Mayor Kellie Shay Hinze for a cup of coffee. She enjoyed a cup from Ironsmith in Encinitas, and I brewed a pot of beans from Zumbar Coffee & Tea in Cardiff. Both shops ship their beans, which has changed my mornings for the better.

Hinze’s decision to run for City Council wasn’t made lightly. She spoke about how she really had to examine her motivations for running, and how the political climate around coronavirus impacted them. Ultimately, she felt her passion for Encinitas’ future was greater than any concerns she had.

Our conversation turned to what inspired her political aspirations, including her travels around the world, and how to pass that excitement for politics on to younger people, and young women in particular.

Hinze spoke of mentorship and how there are a lot of great female political leaders both nationally and locally who have become inspiring examples for herself and the next generation.

A cup of coffee, a craft beer or cocktail isn’t just a drink. It’s an opportunity to take a moment to learn something new, meet someone new and be inspired. The social aspect of drinking is as important as the drink itself, and I hope you take a moment during your next sip of fine beverage to appreciate how your life is impacted by those moments occurring between full and empty glasses!

If you want to get to know Brian Beagle and Kellie Shay Hinze, you can listen to our conversations on the Cheers! North County Podcast found everywhere you listen to great podcasts. Or look for links on the @CheersNorthCounty social media pages.

A lot has changed in the past week. On Friday, restaurants, breweries and bars serving food were able to reopen to the public with restrictions. It is the first time since mid-March we can go somewhere, sit down and order a beer. The question for business owners was, “Just because I can, should I?” For customers, “Just because I can, will I?”

Like all things during this pandemic, the answers aren’t easy to discern, but whatever businesses and customers decide I hope you’ll stay safe. Wear a mask. Remember to be patient. We’re all going through this for the first time together.