Chase through graveyard ends with 2 arrests

Detectives responding to a report of a fight ended up chasing a vehicle through a cemetery before arresting two men in their early 20s.

Deputies and detectives responded about 3:25 p.m. May 11 to a report of several people fighting in the area of Mission Road and Mulberry Drive and once on scene, detectives spotted a silver Hyundai Sonata, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Josh Stone.

“Believing the vehicle was associated with the fight, gang detectives followed the vehicle, which seemed to be driving aimlessly, and ended up at the San Marcos Cemetery,” Stone said. When deputies tried to stop the Hyundai, the vehicle fled, driving over several graves and exiting the cemetery, Stone said.

The suspect led deputies on a nearly 12-mile pursuit through San Marcos, which ended on S. Twin Oaks Valley Road, Stone said.

Both men were arrested without further incident. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Geraldo Lopez of Vista, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and was found to have outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants, Stone said. The passenger, 23-year old Miguel Dominguez, also of Vista, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, Stone said.

— City News Service