Chabad to host Shabbat

VISTA – Turn an ordinary Friday into a special Shabbat. Chabad Jewish Center Oceanside/Vista presents a CommUNITY Shabbat Dinner at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at 1930 Sunset Drive, Vista. Cost is $18 for adults, $8 for children over 3.

At 6:30 p.m. will be a children’s program – art, songs, Shabbat foods and games for ages 0-8. are Kaballat Shabbat Services are at 7 p.m., followed by dinner, complete with challah, matzah ball Soup And other warm dishes.

RSVP to jewishoceanside.com.