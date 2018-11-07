Celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 24 in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — This year on Nov. 24, the Main Streets are making it the biggest Small Business Saturday event yet! Cardiff 101, Encinitas 101 and Leucadia 101 Main Street have teamed up to promote and support the small businesses in their communities for a fun filled day of shopping, live music and more.

Small Business Saturday is more than a day to shop, it’s a day to celebrate and support the businesses with friends and family. There will be live music, a beer garden in Cardiff, sidewalk sales, local specials, art studio, maker’s pop-up shops and limited edition art work that will be gifted to shoppers who purchase at participating businesses on Small Business Saturday!

Along the Coastal Hwy 101 and downtown Cardiff, each community has big sales to offer that highlights the artisans and local businesses that make our Encinitas communities so great.

Small business in Encinitas is core to our community’s vitality that enables our beach town to stay unique. Opting to shop with small, independent businesses means that for every $100 spent, $68 will stay in the community as compared to $43 when you shop elsewhere. The Director of Encinitas 101, Irene Pyun says, “We are excited that all the Main Streets will be joining to promote an event that supports local businesses.

Each town will feature live music and give away limited edition prints that show your town pride. We’re hoping this holiday season people will shop thoughtfully and choose to support the unique businesses that we know and love so much.” This holiday season take a break from the hustle and bustle of the malls and shop local!

To stay up-to-date on participating businesses and event hours check out their websites at Cardiff101.com, Encinitas101.com and Leucadia101.com. Be sure to follow them on Instagram as well for big savings, Instagram contests and more.