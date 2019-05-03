Celebrate Mother’s Day with these unique experiences

REGION — As Mother’s Day quickly approaches, we all know that finding a gift as awesome as our mom is pretty much impossible.

Flowers and brunch are pretty safe, but this year, why not hold on the reservation and the long wait-times and give mom the gift of an amazing experience?

We’ve scanned Groupon, searched community event websites and even sampled a few local moms to bring you unique activities that will make this Mother’s Day one for the books.

Take a Dance Class with Mimosas

While North County has several dance classes for adults, there’s only one that guarantees mimosas every time.

Guilty Pleasures Dance & Mimosas is a dance class lead one Sunday a month by local dance instructor, Beth Guerrette. With two young boys at home, Guerrette knows exactly how to create an upbeat culture that provides the perfect outlet for any busy mom.

“It’s an invigorating way to let down your hair, shake it up, express yourself and feel confident with a supportive community of women,” Guerrette said.

Each month has a different “guilty” theme —for example, you might jam out to Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, Prince and others.

This month, the guilty gals are breaking out their leotards and legwarmers for a class based on the 1983 classic film, Flashdance.

The mimosas will definitely be included.

The next class is this Sunday, May 5, at 9:30 a.m. at Dance North County in Encinitas, and entry is $20 per person.

Hang from Aerial Silks

Why not try just “hanging out” this Mother’s Day in some aerial silks?

In San Marcos, many women gather at Aerial Theory to climb, “walk,” and tumble from two large pieces of fabric suspended from a high ceiling.

Aerial Theory owner Molly Alghussain says while they do offer classes for children, they love providing an outlet for moms to take a break from the kids for an hour.

“I feel like most moms are always looking for activities for their kids, but then they forget what they can do for themselves,” Alghussain said. “This could be something that both of you do, or something that just mom does.”

If the thought of getting into the silks is a bit intimidating, Aerial Theory also has a more relaxed aerial yoga class.

Taught with hammocks, it’s closer to the ground, and typically a gateway into the silks course, says Alghussain.

“People will start with aerial yoga, then they’ll see a silks class afterward, and then they’ll start wanting to doing more with it,” Alghussain said.

Whether you give the gift of a few classes or swing around in aerial yoga together, aerial silks provide a fun, out-of-the-box way to celebrate mom.

Try out Goat Yoga

Yes, this is a real thing. All over the United States, people are getting their Savasana on as baby goats roam around the class.

In Encinitas, the Sugar Sweet Farm holds Goat Yoga classes every weekend in a converted tennis court on-site. The class is actually coordinated by a mother and daughter team, Elizabeth and Sissy Sugarman, who own the farm.

“We have had so many adult children bring their mothers to Goat Yoga,” Elizabeth Sugarman said. “The goats are exuberant, spontaneous and present, and just being around them helps people relax, decrease stress and find great joy.”

The farm brings in a certified yoga instructor lead the class, which is surrounded beautiful orchards, fountains and of course, baby goats. You might even catch the eye of an occasional llama peeking in to observe.

The farm also provides cucumber water, essential oil hand sanitizer and even warm lavender towels. For class times and availability, check out the Sugar Sweet Farm website.

Arrange a Photo Shoot for Mom

Sometimes, mom just wants to look good and have some fabulous photos taken.

This Mother’s Day, book her a personal photo session! She can bring a few outfits to swap out during the shoot.

Even consider hiring a hair makeup artist — moms definitely deserve the royal treatment if you can swing it.

Encinitas-based photographer Greg Cali has done many of these personal shoots, and says people always leave feeling beautiful and empowered.

“A portrait session like this is a great time for people to celebrate themselves,” Cali said. “They’re able to let their guard down, and enjoy being themselves.”

Head’s up though, some photographers may not offer sessions on actual Mother’s Day Weekend if they’re celebrating with their own family.

Try to pick a date either before or after that actual weekend.

For more information on Greg Cali and his studio, The Cali Life, email greg@thecalilife.com.

Catch a Spot of Tea

Take a trip back in time and enjoy Victorian style high tea at The Grand Tea Room in Escondido.

This outing is perfect for the whole family — take mom to enjoy fresh tea, sandwiches, scones, desserts and more.

Mother’s Day weekend is their busiest of the year, and they’ll be open Saturday as well as Sunday for the occasion.

Owned by Louisa Magoon and her daughter, Leola, The Grand Tea Room, is a historic, quaint spot to “steep” up your Mother’s Day celebration game.

“Everything is made fresh in our full-service kitchen,” Magoon said, describing what guests can expect Mother’s Day Weekend. “We will also have a harpist playing beautiful music on both days.”

Three different afternoon teas will be served on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday May 11, at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m. at The Grand Tea Room on Grand Ave. in Escondido.

Go Roller Skating

Here’s a fun one to take mom back to her own childhood. If you’re willing to drive a bit south this Mother’s Day, check out Skateworld San Diego, located just a few miles north of Mission Valley.

Rolling onto the wooden skate floor in those tan, four-wheeled boots, instantly transports you back in time —a shimmering disco ball hanging from the ceiling as you zip around the floor to all of the hits.

“With games like the limbo and a snack bar with tons of options, there is something for everyone,” Christina Stang, Office Manager at Skateworld, added.

This Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11, Skateworld San Diego will hold a special skate session from 12 to 5 p.m., offering free admission for moms.

Float in a Hot Air Balloon

You’ve probably seen these colorful balloons dotting the North County skyline near Rancho Santa Fe and Del Mar.

There are a few companies in the area that will arrange hot air balloon flights around the coast.

An experienced pilot floats you up into the sunset where you’ll see a gorgeous panoramic view of the ocean and mountains.

Some tours even provide champagne and cheese — a perfect complement to any Mother’s Day celebration.

“It’s quite an amazing experience to be over Del Mar seeing the ocean and the mountains — beautiful sights,” Lorraine Peterson, a Google Maps Local Guide, wrote in a review of Compass Balloons in Encinitas.

Compass Balloons is just one highly-reviewed service in the area. California Dreamin’ Balloon Adventures, Sky’s the Limit Ballooning Adventures and Magical Adventure Balloon Rides are a few others located in North County.

Infuse Your Own Gin

Looking for some fun with a 21 and over crowd? The Modern Maker Market in downtown Escondido has a workshop on May 23 where participants can infuse their own gin.

You and mom will taste some gins, figure out what flavors you like, then ultimately create your own “compound gin” with a blend of herbs and botanicals.

“Compound gins are herbal infusions,” Scott Bates, owner of The Modern Maker Market, explained. “By the end of the workshop, your mom will be able to express her own florally, spicy, or fruity sensibilities in a hand-crafted gin of her own making.”

Plus, Bates says attendees will learn about gin’s rich history related to Prohibition in the United States.

The event is literally Mother’s Day with a twist — not to mention, you and mom get to keep your creations.

The workshop is May 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Modern Maker Market on Grand Ave in Escondido, and tickets are available online.

Happy Mother’s Day!