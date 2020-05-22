Celebrate Del Mar’s summer solstice event at home

DEL MAR — Just because we can’t party at Powerhouse Park doesn’t mean we can’t still celebrate the arrival of summer in Del Mar. This year the Del Mar Village Association will bring the sun and ocean to your living room starting at 6 p.m. June 18.

Join the DMVA for a Summer Solstice At Home Pop Up event. You’ll dine on a three-course meal from your choice of one of the participating Del Mar Village restaurants and sample beverages from local restaurants and vendors.

Tune in to a live online concert, listen to the curated Spotify playlist, watch a live ocean cam and more – all from the comfort of your home. Get tickets for $60 at https://visitdelmarvillage.com/summer-solstice-at-home-pop-up-2020/.

Your ticket includes:

One appetizer, main course and dessert of your choice from one of our participating local Del Mar Village restaurants

Beverages/fun libations from local restaurants/vendors to sample

Live online concert with Michael Tiernanfrom 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Del Mar Village swag

Local gift certificates and more surprises to come

All ticket proceeds will support the participating Del Mar Village restaurants; Fuel the Frontline San Diego, providing meals to local frontline medical workers; and DMVA, your annual Summer Solstice host supporting the recovery and ongoing vitality of downtown Del Mar Village.

Participating restaurants include Americana, Beeside Balcony, En Fuego Cantina & Grill, Pacifica Del Mar Sbicca and Viewpoint Brewing Co.