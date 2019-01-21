Carlsbad woman’s hunger strike aims to free orcas

CARLSBAD — A Hermetic Kabbalah teacher began a hunger strike Jan. 17 at Carlsbad State Beach in protest of SeaWorld’s captive orca program.

Rachel Grayner, 35, who calls herself Kali Ren, will conduct her hunger strike at Tamarack Beach next to Lifeguard Station 38.

Grayner said she intends to continue her hunger strike until either SeaWorld releases all orcas they have in captivity — either into the wild or by transferring them to seaside sanctuaries — or until she dies as a result of the strike, according to her website.

Kali Ren. Photo via kalidragons.com

According to Grayner, she will allow only “A-list” celebrities to feed her juice to prolong her life and raise awareness to this cause during the hunger strike.

SeaWorld discontinued their orca breeding program in 2016, stating that the killer whales “…currently in the company’s care would be the last generation of orcas at SeaWorld,” Ren quotes.

However, the company allegedly still holds 21 orcas in its three parks in the United States, and also owns at least four at Loro Parque in Spain, according to Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC).

Captive orcas are known to live to an average of 35 years.

According to the Change for Animals Foundation, there are 53 orcas currently being held in captivity worldwide.

More information can be found at changeforanimals.org/whales-and-dolphins-in-captivity.

A list of killer whales in captivity can be found at Orca Home: orcahome.de/orcastat.htm.

For daily updates, visit kalidragons.com/hunger-strike.

Grayner lists captivity locations, as of September, 2016, to be: