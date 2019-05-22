Carlsbad Village Wednesday Market closed May 22 due to weather

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Village Farmers’ Market will be closed today, May 22. Making the decision to close the market is very hard. When the forecast is for breezier conditions than usual, safety becomes an issue because of the vendor’s canopies. So, with some rain and wind in the forecast, and without a crystal ball, we have decided to close today’s market, Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all next week.

The market is held every Wednesday. Enjoy fresh organic produce, locally prepared foods, handmade crafts, and live entertainment in the heart of Carlsbad Village on State Street between Carlsbad Village Drive and Grand Avenue.