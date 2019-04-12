Carlsbad Unified board member enters 76th Assembly race

CARLSBAD — The first challenger for the race for the 76th State Assembly District has emerged.

Ray Pearson, who currently serves on the Carlsbad Unified Board of Trustees, said Friday he will challenge Tasha Boerner Horvath for the district, which covers Encinitas, Carlsbad, Vista, Oceanside and Camp Pendleton.

Pearson, a Republican, said his platform is centered on community and public service, which he has been doing since his teenage years growing up in Huntington Park.

Ray Pearson

He said his experience on the CUSD Board of Trustees is also another reason for his decision to run.

Pearson, who is in his second term on the board, said one priority is to find positive pathways for students to succeed, attend college and afford homes in North County.

In addition, he is also prioritizing seniors and finding ways to make those living on fixed incomes more comfortable with the state’s challenging and rising costs of living.

Pearson is a marketing executive for Jewelry Television and his prior work includes positions with Interlink Electronics, Disney, The Weather Channel and in government relations with Westinghouse Broadcasting and Cable.

His public service includes serving on the Carlsbad Senior Commission and Mayor’s Education Advisory Committee; sits on the Board of Directors of the Carlsbad Charitable Foundation (and past chairman), North Coastal Prevention Coalition and Carlsbad Fire Department Foundation; and is an advisor to the Mitchell Thorp Foundation and Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Education Committee.

Pearson is married to Karen Pearson and the couple has three children and three grandchildren. They moved to Carlsbad in 2008.

Note: Ready the April 19 edition of The Coast News for more on this story. Pearson and this reporter both serve on the Board of Directors of the Carlsbad Charitable Foundation.