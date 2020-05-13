Carlsbad Rotary donates $11K to several North County nonprofits

CARLSBAD — The Rotary Club of Carlsbad announced on May 5 the release of $11,000 donations to various North San Diego County organizations as part of the #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity, as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

“We are pleased to distribute rotary donations as part of the #GivingTuesdayNow movement. We dug deep this quarter, given the circumstances,” said Griff Lewis, President of The Rotary Club of Carlsbad. “Not only did we increase our donations, but we also increased the number of organizations that needed our support.”

One of the recipients was North County Food Bank in Vista.

“We are thrilled to receive the donation from Carlsbad Rotary,” said Jim Floros, president and CEO of North County Food Bank. “We can usually count on Rotary to donate, but this year’s donation was way beyond our expectations. In a typical year we purchase over $1 million worth of food. In the past eight weeks we have already purchased $3 million worth of food. Thank you, Carlsbad Rotary.”

The Rotary Club of Carlsbad made substantial donations to the following groups as part of the global day of giving and unity:

— North County Foodbank, along with The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, comprise the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 26 million pounds of food. The Food Bank serves, on average, 370,000 people per month in San Diego County.

— North County Lifeline is a community-based human services organization that serves low-income and underserved populations in San Diego County. Every year Lifeline serves more than 5,000 members of the North Coast community.

— Fill-A-Belly volunteer teams prepare and serve weekly nutritious, home-cooked meals, and distribute much-needed supplies for those in need at two locations: Holiday Park in Carlsbad and Cottonwood Creek Park in Encinitas.

— Community Resource Center (CRC) was established in 1979 and has grown from providing basic needs for families in crisis to offering extensive programs that facilitate the safety, stability, and self-sufficiency of low-income and episodically homeless households – including domestic violence victims.

—Carlsbad High School Cafeteria/Free Lunch Program Carlsbad High School supports financially struggling students with meals throughout the school year through generous donations from area clubs and businesses.