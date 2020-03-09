Carlsbad robotics team brings home top honors 

CARLSBAD – Carlsbad’s Aviara Oaks Elementary is celebrating its fifth-grade robotics team this month, after a team of five students recently took home top honors at two separate competitions.

In early February during the regional FIRST LEGO League Cup Tournament at Legoland California, the team dubbed the “Eagle Bots,” brought home a runner-up trophy after competing against 54 teams.

The Eagle Bots also won honors at the 2020 Carlsbad Educational Foundation Robotics Showcase in February.

“We are absolutely thrilled and quite amazed at how much we have accomplished,” Julie Krumrei, coach of the team, said “As a coach, I am incredibly proud of our cohesive teamwork. The Eagle Bots have a self-driven desire to succeed and represent their school.”

Members of the team include Sathvik Kambam, Kennedy Krumrei, Skylar Krumrei, Christopher Lee and Stephanie Luong.