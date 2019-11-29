Carlsbad resident talks Iraq deployment, identity for women veterans

REGION — For Jodie Grenier, joining the United States Marine Corps made sense.

As a teenager, Grenier had an assertive approach to life. She was athletic, and also a bit rebellious. She tried out various sports but often didn’t stick through with them because they got into her party lifestyle. Her grades weren’t that great either, but she wasn’t really trying to succeed.

By joining the Marines, her plan was to straighten herself out and figure out what kind of life she wanted after that.

Grenier, a Carlsbad resident originally from Connecticut who ended up in Southern California by way of Camp Pendleton, joined the Marines at the young age of 17. She left for boot camp four days after her high school graduation.

Grenier was contracted as an intelligence analyst when she joined the Marines.

“Much to my dismay it wasn’t like being 007,” she said.

Grenier also said she had an attitude problem and was known for it. When she got to Camp Pendleton, the sergeant in charge of her told her he chose her for his unit because of it.

“’We all have attitude problems in my section, it makes us better analysts,’” he told her.

Sept. 11, 2001, was a major changing point for the nation and especially for service members like Grenier.

“After 9/11 happened, that kind of made everything make sense about my job and why it was so important,” she said.

Grenier served with the 1st Marine Division, G-2 military intelligence, working under Gen. Jim Mattis. She deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom I and II as an Intelligence Collections and Watch Chief.

As an intelligence analyst, Grenier’s job was to figure out what an Iraqi military looked like and what kind of threat they posed. She would take information from different collection assets like ground sensors, reconnaissance teams, snipers or unmanned aerial vehicles collecting video images.

Grenier’s second time in Iraq was drastically different than her first time there. During her first tour, children waving American flags greeted troops on the roadsides. The second time she went, the streets were no longer lined with children but with vehicle-born bombs and other improvised explosion devices.

They were also constantly getting into direct fire attacks at all different times of the day.

Grenier recalled a time when her G-3 operations officer had just emailed his wife before going outside of their operation center — stationed in an old Saddam Hussein palace — to use the outhouses when he was killed in a fire attack.

At the time, women were not allowed in infantry. Occasionally Grenier would be thrown off bases when she went out to meet other intelligence teams because they were directly attached to infantry units.

When it came time for her to make a decision about whether or not to re-enlist, she had a few options. She could re-enlist and continue what she was doing, but she felt like she hit a ceiling with that route.

“Most of my peers were able to go to regimens and battalions, and lead small intelligence teams for infantry units,” Grenier said. “I would never be able to do that because I was a woman.”

Another option for her was to become a drill instructor, but she didn’t feel like screaming at people after spending much of her 20s in war.

Grenier was honorably discharged in 2005. She went back to Connecticut for a year then came back to California in 2006.

“I needed to be around veterans,” she said.

Grenier started working at Camp Pendleton as an intelligence advisor. Not long after moving back, she also got involved in trying to help her fellow veterans.

Grenier helped to create a transition program for the Marine reconnaissance community and was a founding member of the Marine Reconnaissance Foundation.

Though she was helping her fellow veterans, they were primarily women. It wasn’t until 2015 that Grenier finally had the chance to be in a room full of women veterans for the first time.

“I needed this,” she said about the experience.

In 2016, she became the chief executive officer for the Foundation for Women Warriors, an organization that provides assistance programs for women veterans.

During her time in the Marines and as a veteran, Grenier has experienced her fair share of sexism and misogyny.

“When people find out I’m a veteran, they say I’m too petite or that my hair is too long, or they ask if I’ve ever gone outside the wire,” Grenier said. “I’ve gone to the VA and have been asked to show my spouse ID card, but I served.”

Grenier said women in the military have this underlying pressure to succeed because they are often viewed as not good enough. This kind of treatment can also pit women service members against each other, she noted.

When women leave the military, Grenier said, society often reverts to thinking of them in traditional roles rather than heroes like their male counterparts. This creates a sort of identity crisis for women when they return to civilian life.

Grenier wants to see the nation invest in its women veterans.

“As a community we succeed when we invest in women, and we succeed as a nation when we invest in veterans,” she said.

Grenier encourages women to encourage their daughters to join the military if it is something they want. She also wants women veterans to get out and talk about their experience serving in the military.

“Don’t in any way, shape or form think that your service is not equal to a man’s, and be proud of it,” she said. “You did something that less than 1% of our population does.”