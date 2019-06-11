Carlsbad police seek more victims of accused serial rapist

CARLSBAD — Investigators today put out a call to any additional victims of a Carlsbad man suspected of sexually assaulting four young women he met online, including a 16-year-old.

Michael Fangman, 47, was arrested shortly before 8:25 a.m. Friday at his Carlsbad home on suspicion of sexually assaulting the four victims, Carlsbad police Sgt. Reid Shipley said.

The 16-year-old victim contacted police on March 18 and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Fangman, who she had met online, Shipley said.

During the investigation, police found that Fangman allegedly sexually assaulted three other women, Shipley said.

The sergeant said he could not release the ages of the other victims, but they were all young adults that Fangman allegedly met on various social media platforms.

Fangman was booked into San Diego Central Jail shortly before 2:20 p.m. Saturday, according to jail records. He was being held in lieu of $1 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.

Any additional potential victims or anyone who has information regarding additional victims was asked to contact the Carlsbad Police Department’s tip line at 760-931-3819 or TipLine@CarlsbadCA.gov.