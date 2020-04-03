Carlsbad librarian commits to social distancing story time

CARLSBAD — Books have been a constant source of entertainment, joy and learning for one Carlsbad librarian.

But with much of society at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders, Calavera Hills Elementary School Librarian Lindsay Rudy had another idea. Since students are cooped up, she started an in-person storytime in different neighborhoods.

Staying at least 10 feet away, Rudy began her live book readings on March 26 and has received dozens of requests since. During a typical reading, Rudy arrives for 15-20 minutes and reads one or two children’s books to provide a bit of entertainment for the kids, and parents.

“The first week out of school I sat,” Rudy said. “I was missing the kids, worried about the kids. My own kids were having a lot of screen time, so I tried to figure out how to get more book time.”

Even though the Carlsbad Unified School District students returned to school through online sessions on March 31, Rudy said she’ll continue her storytime. She’s even working on a virtual model through her Instagram page.

Rudy, an admitted extrovert, said she’s going out to small gatherings because she believes in the value face-to-face contact, even if it is 10 feet away. The idea hit her when she saw a family conduct a social distancing picnic and thought she could do it with reading.

Just before the district closed all campuses, Rudy checked out dozens of books so she’d have ready for her daily readings.

One of the more popular books is “The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors” by Drew Daywalt. It tells the story of the famous hand game and how each item can win or lose. After each reading, Rudy, from a distance, plays a game with each child. It’s just another way to interact with the students.

“It’s definitely been difficult,” said Jennifer Johnston, who asked Rudy to read to several kids in her neighborhood on Olympia. “It’s something that sounds like fun. Lindsay’s great and has a heart of gold.”

Books have long been her passion, and children’s books are her favorites. For years she was a substitute teacher but was hired by the district this year.

The inability to interact with her students at school has been tough, Rudy said, but this model is another way to keep the kids engaged and reminding them to continue to read at home.

Her popularity has ramped up over the past week as she’s had dozens of requests to come and read to small groups of kids, their parents and even grandparents.

“It had more interest than I thought and I was very surprised,” Rudy said. “With technology, we’re so used to being removed. There’s something to be said about being in person.”