Carlsbad launches touchless crosswalk signals to combat COVID-19

CARLSBAD — In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Carlsbad announced it has implemented “no-touch” crosswalk signal technology at several intersections throughout the city.

The touchless crosswalk signals, which have been installed at 12 intersections in Carlsbad Village and near the coast, will automatically flash the walk/don’t walk sign. These hands-free signals allow residents to avoid pushing a button to cross and lessen the opportunity for virus spread.

The 12 intersections with touchless crosswalk signals were selected because they had the highest number of button pushes a day. They include:

Grand Ave at Jefferson Street

Grand Ave at Roosevelt Street

Grand Avenue at State Street

Grand Avenue at Carlsbad Boulevard

Carlsbad Village Drive at Harding Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at Jefferson Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at Madison Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at State Street

Carlsbad Village Drive at Carlsbad Boulevard

Carlsbad Boulevard at Pine Avenue

Carlsbad Boulevard at Tamarack Avenue

The city is using technology centralized in its traffic management center on Faraday Avenue to efficiently deploy the changes without additional costs. Additional intersections could be added, based on feedback and usage.

View a map of the locations with the touchless crosswalk signals.