Carlsbad grads earn scholarships

CARLSBAD —The Carlsbad Educational Foundation, (CEF), nonprofit organization, awarded the recipients of the CEF Scholarship to graduating seniors from Carlsbad and Sage Creek High Schools.

There were 15 seniors who best demonstrated how their educational experience benefitted from CEF programs in music, science, and innovation received a $1,000 award.

The Carlsbad High School award recipients included:

—Samara Anderson (University of Southern California; psychology and math)

—Andrew Kuznik (University of California, Los Angeles; Spanish and linguistics for pre-med)

—Ethan Meade (Occidental College; music production)

—Julia Mireles (San Diego State University; sustainability)

—Marlowe Morris (Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo; business administration and theater arts)

—Lindsay Sackin (San Diego State University; music)

—Tyler Vasse, Science Olympiad recipient (University of California, Berkeley; bioengineering)

Sage Creek High School award recipients included:

— Emilie Anderson (San Diego State University; journalism)

— Ari Beckett (Mira Costa College; business and global economics)

— Allison DelGrande (Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo; business)

— Zyra Kingston (Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo; architectural engineering)

— Harrison Logan (University of Wisconsin; chemical engineering)

— Jenny Tucker (Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo; business)

— Nicole Yuen (University of California, Riverside; biology)

— Keely Hsieh, Science Olympiad recipient (University of California, Irvine; mechanical engineering)

Four of those scholarships were awarded to students based upon financial needs, and two scholarships, sponsored by Viasat, were awarded to Science Olympiad participants.