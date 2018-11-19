Carlsbad chamber selects Schanzenbach as new CEO

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce announced Nov. 16 it has hired Bret Schanzenbach as chief executive officer.

Schanzenbach will replace Ted Owen, who announced in January his retirement after 15 years as CEO. Schanzenbach, meanwhile, had been the CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce since 2009.

In 1992, Schanzenbach helped start Technical Difference Inc. in Bonsall. He graduated from Franciscan University in Ohio and holds a master’s degree in theological studies from the University of Dallas.

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce is the second largest in San Diego County and 10th largest in the state. It represents more than 1,300 businesses.