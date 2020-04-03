Carlsbad bans parking along six miles of coastline

CARLSBAD — In an effort to prevent gatherings of people on the beach, the City of Carlsbad instituted a “no parking ban” on April 3 along nearly six miles of state-owned coastline.

The no-parking rule went into effect Friday morning at 5 a.m. City crews have placed signs and barricades in the affected areas.

Vehicles are not allowed to park on the east and west sides of Carlsbad Boulevard from Pine to La Costa avenues, Ponto Drive and Ponto Road, according to Kristina Ray, the city’s communications director.

The City of Carlsbad closed its northernmost beach on March 23, which runs from the Oceanside border south for approximately one mile. The city has also formally requested the state follow suit by closing beaches under its jurisdiction.

To date, the state has closed beach parking lots, but not the beaches.

Most other beaches in the county are closed, resulting in a huge influx of people across North County flocking to the beaches in Carlsbad, according to city officials.

“We are in the middle of a serious public health emergency, and the City of Carlsbad is going to do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Carlsbad City Manager Scott Chadwick.

Carlsbad declared a local emergency on March 16. Among other things, this action gives Chadwick — acting as the director of emergency services — the authority to take immediate steps to protect public health and safety.

The Carlsbad City Council will be asked to approve the parking ban by adopting an urgency ordinance at its next meeting, April 7.

The Carlsbad Police Department will enforce the new rule with citations that carry fines starting at $50.

Coast News wire services also contributed reporting for this article.