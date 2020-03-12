Carlsbad authorities respond to coronavirus pandemic

CARLSBAD — Coronavirus has taken a grip over the country and world, leading to 4,589 deaths, 66,702 recoveries and 124,910 reported cases as of March 11.

And even though Coachella, NCAA conference basketball tournaments and others are not admitting spectators or canceling altogether, both the City of Carlsbad and San Diego County are on alert.

To date, only one suspected local case of the COVID-19 virus has been identified, according to David Harrison, the city’s emergency preparedness manager reported during the March 10 City Council meeting.

“We’ve engaged with other agencies to plan our response,” Harrison said. “We’ve communicated personal responsibility and lessons learned (from other outbreaks).

Harrison, along with Carlsbad Fire Chief Mike Calderwood, said the city has been aggressive in its outreach, especially with senior citizens, who are 60 and older are much more susceptible to contract and die from the virus.

Citing the Centers for Disease Control, Harrison said it is recommended for residents to wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, several times per day, and to cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing. The virus can spread through droplets from saliva, so keeping a safe distance is also recommended.

Calderwood said the fire department practices “keep the dime,” maintaining a minimum distance of 10-feet away from individuals displaying symptoms. However, firefighters are also certified paramedics and frequently required to engage in close contact with patients.

Calderwood noted the department has other protocols in place to protect first responders. Additionally, Carlsbad has also been in contact with county departments, receiving regular reports monitoring the situation.

“They are using the techniques they were taught,” Calderwood said. “If you ‘keep the dime,’ it gives you extra caution.”

So far, San Diego County has yet to see any outbreaks, unlike areas such as New Rochelle, N.Y., which has instituted a one-mile containment area from the epicenter, according to the New Rochelle website and media reports.

“Raising situational awareness is very important,” Harrison said. “Be mindful of your environment and symptoms of respiratory illness.”

Below please find a list of 10 handwashing stations in Carlsbad to help limit the spread of COVID-19: