Carjacking suspects arrested after pursuit in North San Diego County

OCEANSIDE — A 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested this morning after leading officers on a pursuit through northern San Diego County for around an hour, police said.

Officers spotted a Volkswagen Beetle around 2:45 a.m. on Del Mar Heights Road. It matched the description of a car that was stolen in Oceanside Sunday morning, Oceanside police Sgt. Lonny Harper said.

When officers attempted to pulled the car over, the Volkswagen driver fled northbound on Interstate 5 into Oceanside.

The car eventually transitioned to southbound I-5 and headed back toward Del Mar before switching to northbound I-5 at Via De La Valle, Harper said.

Along the way to Oceanside the car ran over a spike strip, but the Volkswagen driver kept going until reaching the amphitheater of the Oceanside Pier, he said.

The 24-year-old man and the 35-year-old woman, whose names were not immediately available, then got out of the car and were taken into custody

without incident around 3:50 a.m., Harper said.

