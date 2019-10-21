Cardiff woman’s family flooring business continues to grow

Laura Littrell, owner of Littrell Flooring, is passionate not only about her work but also the community she gets to do it in. “The range of homes here is so much fun to work with,” she said. “With such beautiful homes we can do spectacular things.” Having been in the industry for more than 25 years, Littrell and her son Jason bring a wealth of skill and experience to the woman-owned and family run business.

In the past five years, Littrell Flooring’s reputation and word-of-mouth have grown the business so much that Littrell expanded the showroom by 50% last year and is now open on Saturdays. They specialize in full-service flooring — hardwood, stone, tile, carpet, area rugs and luxury vinyl plank floors.

“We offer almost all major brands along with smaller boutique mills and we offer custom flooring as well,” Littrell said. “We have something for everyone.”

Littrell attributes the growth first to the carefully curated products she carries. “We’ve worked hard to put together a selection that is expansive and includes all different price points and visuals,” she said. “The product selection is vastly different than you’ll find in most floor covering stores.”

Keeping on point with current trends, Littrell carries the latest in engineered hardwood floors, as wide as 14 inches and 15 feet long in herringbone and chevron patterns. They also have a really wide selection of carpet, from regular carpet for tenant improvements all the way up to handmade wool carpet.

What also sets Littrell Flooring apart is the exceptional service they offer, from consultation through installation and beyond. The team prides themselves on taking great care of their clients and helping them find flooring that fits their style, is aesthetically pleasing and is functional. Once a customer has chosen the flooring design, the team works with them through the final execution. “It’s a much higher level of installation than you’ll experience in most stores,” Littrell said. “Your home will be properly measured, your bid clearly and accurately presented, and your installation will be supervised start to finish. Our goal is your complete satisfaction. Most of all we want you to love your floors for years to come!”

In addition to residential properties, Littrell Flooring works with the design community and builders on remodels and new builds. They have built great relationships over the years with homeowners, contractors, developers, architects and designers.

Littrell appreciates the coastal modern style prevalent in North County. “We’ve been able to take many homes from standard to modern and updated,” she said. “I love this area. I live in Cardiff, my beautiful grandchildren are in the Cardiff School District. We love it here and don’t ever want to leave!”

Littrell Flooring is located at 2210 Encinitas Boulevard, Suite A. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and evening appointments are available.

For more information, visit www.littrellflooring.com or call (760) 642-2332.