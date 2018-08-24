Cardiff School board members run unopposed

ENCINITAS — For the second time in four years, Cardiff School District will not have a contested election.

Incumbents Mark Whitehouse, Siena Randall and David Clark were the only ones to file for the three board positions on the Nov. 6 ballot. It will be the second time that the trio has run unopposed; the first was in 2014.

A number of individual races on the 2018 mid-term ballot in San Diego were decided Aug. 10 by virtue of no opposition, but Cardiff is only one of a handful of districts where each of the races went unopposed.

Escondido Union High School District saw each of its three district races fail to field a challenger against the incumbent.

What stands out in the case of Cardiff is that in late 2017 and earlier this year a group of residents protested the district’s proposed redesign of Cardiff Elementary School’s campus.

In one heated meeting, several residents called on the public to vote out incumbents and another woman accused the board of elections fraud.

Those threats of a challenge never materialized.

The Coast News has reached out to incumbents Whitehouse and Randall for comment and will update the story when we receive it.