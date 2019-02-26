California Pacific Airlines returns to the skies

CARLSBAD — California Pacific Airlines plans to return to the skies.

CP Air Founder Ted Vallas, 97, told The Coast News the airline will restructure its executive team and inject millions of dollars in capital to re-launch service.

Part of the restructuring may include adding Robert Nisi as the Chief Executive Officer. Nisi was a founding director for Virgin America Airlines and served on the board from 2005-09.

Nisi began his career as a senior attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 1988.

“We’ll actually be flying in less than three months,” said TG Vallas, Ted Vallas’ nephew and secretary of the Board of Directors. “We’re going to do it with a fleet of aircraft, so if there’s any mechanical issues we’ll have spare aircraft to put online to accommodate the routes.”

Ted Vallas said the company expects up to a $38 million infusion with a $12 million line of credit.

Also, TG Vallas said the company will purchase two factory refurbished 50-seat Embraer 145 jets and lease at least two others — one 50-seater and a 30-seat Embraer 135.

The company will resume service to its original four routes from Palomar-McClellan Airport in Carlsbad. Those include San Jose, Reno, Las Vegas and Phoenix, while they plan to expand within a year or so to Oakland and Sacramento, pending CP Air receives appropriate arrival times, TG Vallas said.

CP Air is also expected to remain out of the charter and government services businesses.

In addition, Ted Vallas said the company will pay off all its debts, which are at least $10 million before resuming service.

But to fly, CP Air must maintain its Part 121 Air Carrier Certificate with the Federal Aviation Administration. According to a letter to Vallas from the U.S. Department of Transportation, CP Air will be able to retain its certificate through Jan 16, 2020 because CP Air voluntarily suspended operations on Jan. 16, 2019.

When CP Air resumes, it must file a notice with the DOT 45 prior to the proposed start date, but no later than Dec. 2, which is 45 days from Jan. 16, 2020.

A commercial airline cannot provide service without a valid certificate.

“There will be a combination of several of the furloughed employees coming back on board as well as new executives,” Vallas said. “The key will be when they deliver the aircraft from the factory.”

Ted Vallas purchased Aerodynamics, Inc. (ADI) one year ago due to difficulties obtaining the certificate and other approvals from San Diego County and the federal government.

ADI was a regional airline with a government contract for Essential Air Services (EAS) from Denver to Pierre and Watertown, S.D. The contract was for more than $7 million after it was awarded to ADI in 2018, running through early 2020. CP Air suspended its EAS contract in December.

In mid-January, CP Air furloughed all remaining employees in Carlsbad and other locations including Denver and Kennesaw, Ga., the former headquarters of ADI. In addition, more than 80 employees have still not received paychecks from Dec. 16 through Jan. 16.

The ticketing system in Denver was compromised after the collapse of Sky West, which shared its system with CP Air. According to four former employees, an investor took over processing credit cards for flights in the Denver system in mid-December.

It is not clear if any money was siphoned away from CP Air’s accounts from those transactions, and customer credit card statements reveals their transactions were processed by El Paso Oil.