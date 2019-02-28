California Pacific Airlines retains investment firm, plans return to skies

CARLSBAD — Rumors of California Pacific Airlines’ death were greatly exaggerated.

Founder Ted Vallas, 97, announced on Feb. 26 plans for significant investment to bring California Pacific Airlines back into service.

From the company’s headquarters at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, Ted Vallas introduced Charles Lubash, 86, chairman of Glidepath Capital Partners, an investment banking firm retained by the company.

Ted Vallas, 97,founder of California Pacific Airlines, shakes hands with Glidepath Capital Partners chairman Charles Lubash after signing an investment agreement on Feb. 26

at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad. Photo by Gina Onori

Lubash discussed the development of a forward plan to bring sufficient investment capital for 5 aircraft and to cover operations and growth.

Ted Vallas and Lubash said they striving for the airline to be back to full service within 90 days to 120 days, subject to aircraft deliveries.

TG Vallas, secretary of the board of directors, said CP Air plans to purchase two refurbished Embraer 145 jets configured to seat 46 passengers which should arrive in late March from the factory in Brazil.

In addition, the company will lease another Embraer 145 and one Embraer 135, a slightly smaller passenger jet that seats 30 passengers.

Charles Lubash, left, chairman of Glidepath Capital Partners, and TG Vallas, secretary of the board of directors for California Pacific Airlines, announced on Feb. 26 a significant investment to get the airline back in service. Photo by Steve Puterski

Once service begins, California Pacific will re-establish service from Carlsbad to San Jose, Reno, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

In the coming months, TG Vallas said the company plans to expand service routes to Tucson, Sacramento and Oakland.

Lubash and Ted Vallas know each other professionally for 30 years and Lubash said he has full confidence in the airline’s ability to re-establish itself.

Lubash agreed with the longheld belief that North County is craving a commercial operation.

He went on to say that aggressive marketing, public relations and a stable of planes will reassure customers of the company’s viability.

“We (California Pacific Airlines) has a niche and competition can’t come in on top of us,” Ted Vallas said.

Ted Vallas purchased Aerodynamics, Inc. (ADI) last year to secure the Federal Aviation Administration Part 121 Air Carrier Certificate required for commercial flights.

California Pacific Airlines will purchase two factory refurbished Embraer 145 jets which should arrive in late March. Courtesy photo

While the certificates remain intact, ADI financials were questionable, according to Ted Vallas.

Lubash was told ADI failed to disclose the company was losing money during the purchase period and CP Air staff did not become aware until months later.

Lubash was told by Ted Vallas that the company was hemorrhaging $230,000 per month.

Additionally, Ted Vallas said the nationwide pilot shortage also hurt CP Air’s ability to conduct regular flights.

Despite the many obstacles, Lubash said his firm sees an opportunity not just to build a profitable airline but grow into a larger regional airline.

According to a letter to Ted Vallas from the U.S. Department of Transportation, CP Air will be able to retain its certificate through Jan. 16, 2020.