California Pacific Air announces flight schedule

CARLSBAD — Another hurdle has been cleared for California Pacific Airlines.

The company announced Aug. 27 its first three destinations for commercial service from McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad.

CP Air will begin service on Nov. 1 with flights to San Jose and Reno with flights to Las Vegas beginning on Nov. 15. CP Air announced two weeks ago it was slated for a Nov. 1 launch date.

“Today’s announcement marks the culmination of a multi-year effort that will bring significant convenience in air travel between San Diego’s North County and the top Western-Region destinations our community wants to fly to nonstop,” said California Pacific Airlines Chairman Ted Vallas. “California Pacific Airlines will bring the north county a new-found convenience in air travel options. Our initial set of cities will address the needs of both business and leisure travelers from nearby McClellan-Palomar Airport. Passengers can spend less time fretting the drive to and from the airport and spend more time enjoying their destination.”

CP Air announced its schedule will include two round trips on weekdays to San Jose with single-day round-trip flights to Reno on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. As for San Jose, CP Air will also fly once per day on weekends.

Flights to Las Vegas, meanwhile, will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Passengers will commute on 50-seat Embraer 145 airplanes.

The CP Air website is live and taking reservations. Nonrefundable tickets are $99 to Las Vegas and San Jose and $148.99 to Reno. The airline offers both refundable and nonrefundable tickets.