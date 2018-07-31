Cal State San Marcos awarded K-12 STEM teacher grants

SAN MARCOS — The California State University campuses in San Diego and San Marcos are among six CSU schools to receive funding from the National Science Foundation in support of prospective science, technology, engineering and math instructors, it was announced today.

Cal State San Diego and Cal State San Marcos will receive $623,763 and $842,267, respectively, to bolster K-12 STEM teacher pipelines, with a focus on recruiting candidates from underrepresented communities.

Overall, the National Science Foundation is distributing $7.1 million to CSU institutions. The campuses in Chico, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo and Stanislaus also received grant money.

“The Noyce grants support the CSU’s leadership as the nation’s largest preparer of educators and of future STEM teachers,” said Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, CSU’s assistant vice chancellor of Educator Preparation and Public School Programs. “The funding also strengthens the CSU’s commitment to help address California’s teacher shortage and supports a critical state and national priority to develop a diverse science and technology workforce.”

California faces a projected math and science teacher shortage of more than 33,000 over the next decade, according to CSU.

Grants will fund scholarships and stipends for undergraduate and teacher credential students across the system.

Recipients can receive up to three years of scholarships with stipends of up to $10,000 per year during upper-division and credential programs. In exchange, each recipient must fulfill a two-year teaching obligation in a high- need school district.