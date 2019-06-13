Buyer beware at local pet stores

ESCONDIDO — San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement discovered three local pet stores were in violation of AB485, California’s ban on the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits.

During a sweep of the pet stores within San Diego Humane Society’s jurisdiction on June 12, Humane officers found violations of the cooperative agreement and issued a total of 102 citations. The cooperative agreement calls for pet stores to only sell dogs, cats and rabbits from an animal shelter or a rescue organization.

Results of Compliance Inspections:

— Broadway Puppies on 840 N. Broadway, Escondido was issued 39 violations for failure to prove valid cooperative agreement with a public or private shelter.

— Bark Avenue on 200 E. Via Rancho Parkway, Escondido was issued 38 violations for failure to prove valid cooperative agreement with a public or private shelter.

— Pups & Pets at 50 Town Center Parkway, Santee was issued 25 violations for improper signage of kennel fronts.

According to the Humane Society, buyers should be aware that some of the animals in these pet stores still come from out-of-state puppy (or kitten) mills. “They’re born from overbred mothers kept in intolerably inhumane conditions. As a result, the animals are often unhealthy, leading to heartbreaking discoveries once in the home.”

San Diego Humane Society is the enforcement entity in the areas where it provides animal services. To report concerns about violations of the pet retail ban law, call the Humane Law Enforcement Department at (619) 299-7012.