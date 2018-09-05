ButterFlies Smile® mobile dental program aims to keep seniors smiling

“I have a passion for helping other people,” Dr. Roya Mirkhan said. It’s this passion, combined with her more than 18 years of experience, that has enabled her to give her patients top-quality care. The senior population, especially, has had an overwhelming response to what Dr. Mirkhan and the team at Advanced Dentistry & Implant Center offers its patients.

Recognizing that dental neglect is an unfortunate trend in her elderly patients, she created the ButterFlies Smile®, program to ensure each and every patient, no matter their age or ability, not only realizes the importance of dental care, but has access to the best available.

“I treat a lot of elderly patients for their implant needs due to teeth loss,” Dr. Mirkhan said. “I decided to establish a state-of-the-art dental mobile care service so that I can treat my patients anywhere, even if they are medically compromised, for any dental procedures from deep cleaning to simple fillings to extractions and dentures or implants. We eliminate the need for seniors to travel or to worry.”

Routine dental exams become even more important as we age, and poor oral health can lead to periodontal disease and tooth decay. “Untreated gum disease is directly related to our overall health,” she said. “It can contribute to heart disease, stroke, arthritis, diabetes and high blood pressure. So it is crucial that seniors get quality dental care to improve their overall helath and stay healthy.”

Dr. Mirkhan is a specialist affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and manages a highly specialized private practice Advanced Dentistry & Implant Center located at Scripps Coastal Medical Offices in Del Mar/ Carmel Valley area. She has been recognized as “America’s Top Dentist” by the Consumer Council of America and “Top Dentist” by Peer Review since 2008, among other accolades.

To learn more about Dr. Mirkhan and ButterFlies Smile®, visit www.ButterFliesSmile.com, or www.LoveMyTeeth.com or call (858) 337-9245 or email info@ButterFliesSmile.com