Brush fire briefly threatens homes in San Marcos, prompts evacuations

SAN MARCOS — Firefighters today quickly extinguished a roadside brush fire that briefly threatened several homes in San Marcos.

The blaze started for unknown reasons just before 9:10 a.m. near state Route 78 and South Santa Fe Avenue, a fire dispatcher said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called in to assist with evacuations of several residences along De Leone Road, Lt. Amber Baggs said, but crews knocked down the flames in around a half-hour.

South Santa Fe Avenue at North Las Flores Drive was closed while crews battled the blaze, Baggs said.