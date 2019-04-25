Brewers collaborate for special beer at Brewfest

CARLSBAD — Each year the Carlsbad Brewfest keeps growing, and this year will be no different.

The sixth annual event, which runs from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Holiday Park, will feature at least seven new breweries and a special brew courtesy of several local breweries.

Mike Pfanhuck, who helps coordinate the event with J.R. Phillips and Ken Clark, said the event has grown at about a 25% clip the past several years. Last year, about 1,500 people attended and this year the expectation is 2,000 will join the festivities.

“We’re going to have about eight types of different food,” Pfanhuck added.

One of the big highlights, Pfanhuck said, is the collaboration effort between Carlsbad craft breweries Arcana, Burgeon, Culver, Papa Marce’s and Rouler. The five breweries are in the early stages of creating a special brew specific for the event.

He said it is the first of its kind for the event and touted the excitement and creative efforts between the local brewers.

“It will be the first time we can put together a collaboration of different breweries in Carlsbad,” Pfanhuck said. “They’re going to come up with a special beer for this event. It hasn’t been finalized what kind.”

Yet another feature, he said, is to focus on local breweries throughout the region. The event recently joined the San Diego Brewers Guild, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and creating open communication between brewers.

The event’s growth has led to an expanded footprint in Holiday Park to ensure more space and comfort for attendees.

A number of entertainment options will be on hand from a deejay and a tortilla hat toss to, perhaps the most popular game, extreme musical chairs.

“Our growth rate is well manageable and well done,” Pfanhuck added. “Increasing the size of the park, will make it easier, especially with the food we are offering.”

The event also acts as a fundraiser for rotary, with 100% of the profits benefiting North County nonprofits. Last year, Bikes for the Barrio received funds to donate bikes and safety equipment to students at Jefferson Elementary School.

The event raised about $50,000 last year for charitable causes, and with an expected spike in attendance, the club anticipates more funds this year.

Tickets are not available to the public until after June 30. The event is put on by the Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club and early-bird ticket sales are for members only; however, members may sell or gift those early-bird tickets to others.