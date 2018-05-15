Breaking News: Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — A man was struck and killed after allegedly jumping in front of a northbound Amtrak Coaster commuter train early this morning near the transit center just south of E Street between South Coast Highway and South Vulcan Avenue in downtown Encinitas.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies responded after receiving a call shortly before 5 a.m. of a possible pedestrian trespassing fatality. The train was traveling around 75 mph when it struck the victim.

The victim was described as a white male in his late 50s but has not been identified, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Burk.

Authorities said they couldn’t rule out suicide as a possible reason for the accident, but further details surrounding the death remain unclear.

North County Transit District posted several announcements on Twitter regarding the incident, notifying passengers of service cancellation to several station stops including Poinsettia, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Sorrento Valley Old Town and Santa Fe Depot.

“Southbound C638 the 7:15 am Oceanside departure is cancelled due to a trespasser incident in Encinitas,” NCTD officials said.

“We have provided BREEZE bus units making all COASTER stops. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

This incident marks the fourth pedestrian fatality along the railroad tracks in North County in the last month.

Last week, a southbound Amtrak train traveling at just under 80 mph struck and killed a woman seated on the tracks South Vulcan Avenue, between G and H Streets, according to witness statements.

On April 25, a man dove in front a train in Oceanside and was killed before he could be taken to the hospital. About ten days later, a 42-year-old female pedestrian standing on the tracks was killed by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train near the Sorrento Valley station, severely delaying service between Old Town San Diego and Solana Beach.

The Coast News will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.