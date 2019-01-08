Brandenburg among eight vying for council spot

ENCINITAS — For the second time in as many years, Tony Brandenburg is seeking to be appointed to the Encinitas City Council after suffering defeat at the ballot box.

Brandenburg, a former judge, city planning commissioner and longtime Olivenhain resident, is one of eight people who submitted applications to be appointed to fill out the remainder of Tasha Boerner Horvath’s four-year term.

The City Council is expected to hear a brief presentation from each of the applicants at the Jan. 9 City Council meeting, after which they could decide to make the appointment or make it at the Jan. 16 council meeting.

Boerner Horvath was elected to the State Assembly, and two years remain on her term.

Brandenburg was narrowly defeated in the District 4 election by Joe Mosca, who also beat Brandenburg out for the council seat in 2017 when the council appointed him to serve the final two years of current Mayor Catherine Blakespear’s council term.

Brandenburg has run unsuccessfully for City Council four previous times.

Several other high-profile residents are also seeking the appointment, including current Planning Commissioner Kevin Doyle, longtime Leucadia 101 Main Street board member William Morrison and Leucadia 101 Executive Director Kellie Shay Hinze.

Planning Commissioner Kevin Doyle is seeking an appointment to the Encinitas City Council. Photo by James Wang

The number of people applying for the seat is fewer than the 2017 appointment, when 16 people applied, although only 12 showed up to the appointment hearing.

Since Boerner Horvath was elected in a citywide election in 2016, the appointee doesn’t have to live in what is now known as District 2, which includes portions of Leucadia and Old Encinitas.

But if the appointee were selected from outside of the district, they would not be able to run for the District 2 seat in 2020.

As a result, most of the applicants — six of the eight — live in the District 2 boundaries. Two — including Brandenburg — live in District 4, which isn’t up for re-election until 2022.

Brandenburg in his application, however, pledged not to run against a current City Council member and to only serve the two years in the interim role.

The applicants include:

Kevin Doyle, a planning commissioner who wrote that he moved to Encinitas from Stockholm, Sweden, in 2003 and operated a jewelry store on Coast Highway 101 for 12 years, and has served on the Leucadia 101 Main Street Association Board as treasurer the past seven years.

Susan “Susie” Nancarrow Glenn, a local real estate brokerage owner. Currently married to a biotech entrepreneur, Glenn was previously married to Loren Nancarrow, a well-known local TV meteorologist who died of cancer in 2013.

Kellie Shay Hinze, who has been the executive director of Leucadia 101 Main Street Association since 2017.

Melissa Lane, an engineer who moved to Encinitas four years ago and works in Carlsbad. She is a former Colorado resident who graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in 1999.

William Morrison, a landscape architect who was one of the founding members of the Leucadia 101 Main Street Association and served as its president for several years. Morrison, who also applied when Mosca was picked, is a board member of the Leucadia Encinitas Town Council.

Richard Schiavi, a computer software designer for nearly 30 years who is currently seeking a master’s degree. Schiavi moved to Encinitas about a decade ago.

Edward Brehm, an analytical chemist who manages a lab company. He has lived in Encinitas for 18 years — three in Leucadia and 15 in Olivenhain, where he currently resides. He is the second applicant from outside of District 2.

Two other residents applied, William Creagan and John Paul Elliott, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor against Blakespear. Creagan withdrew his application and Elliott was disqualified because he was not registered to vote at his current address.

City Clerk Kathy Hollywood said that Elliott moved from the address he used during the 2018 election and had not re-registered at his new address before applying.