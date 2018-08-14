Body found on Interstate 5 off-ramp in Encinitas

, , 0
Body found on Interstate 5 off-ramp in Encinitas
Courtesy photo

ENCINITAS — A person was found dead today on an off-ramp from Interstate 5 in Encinitas, officials said.

The body was located around 6:30 a.m. on the Encinitas Boulevard off- ramp from northbound Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the person’s death were under investigation, and no details about the victim were immediately available.

CHP officers shut down the off-ramp shortly after finding the body and the ramp will remain closed until the investigation is complete, Doerr said.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

a
  The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?